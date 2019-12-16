FLORENCE, S.C. — Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii visited Florence on Monday.
Gabbard, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, was at Victor’s in downtown Florence Monday afternoon to cap off a four-day stint in the Palmetto State.
She appeared in Columbia on Thursday, Orangeburg, Sumter and Columbia on Friday, and in Greenville on the weekend.
The visit to Florence is her first visit to the Pee Dee region during the campaign cycle. Gabbard was scheduled to attend the Galivants Ferry Stump but later attended an event in another state instead.
Gabbard announced her campaign for president on Feb. 2.
A longtime member of the Hawaii Army National Guard — her current rank is major — Gabbard served as a member of Hawaii House of Representatives from 2003 to 2004 and the Honolulu City Council in 2011-12 before running for the state’s second Congressional District seat in 2012. She was reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Gabbard has announced she will not seek reelection to the seat in 2020.
Gabbard is the daughter of a Hawaii politician, state Sen. Mike Gabbard. Her father is a practicing Roman Catholic and her mother is a Hindu. Gabbard’s first name derives from a Sanskrit word referencing a plant sacred in that religion. She attended Hawaii Pacific University where she received a bachelor’s of science in business administration.
