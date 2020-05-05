FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two Florence homes burned Tuesday morning when they were hit by lightning generated by a line of thunderstorms that moved through the Pee Dee.
At 6:15 a.m. West Florence firefighters responded to a structure fire on Brockton Lane and arrived to find a home on fire, according to a release from West Florence Fire Rescue.
Firefighters were able to control the blaze and limit fire damage to the attic with some damage to the home's bedrooms.
A fire hydrant that had been installed across the street from the home through the county's second penny-sales-tax initiative was instrumental in saving the home, said Dustin Fails, assistant chief.
Working smoke detectors in the home allowed the residents to safely escape the fire.
West Florence Fire Rescue responded 14 firefighters, three engines, a rescue truck, a ladder and command staff. The City of Florence provided an engine company in automatic mutual aid and medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.
At 6:52 a.m. Florence Fire Department responded to 519 Oleander Drive to a reported structure fire and arrived to find fire coming from the roof of the home.
Firefighters battled for about 25 minutes to control the blaze and were able to limit fire damage to the home's attic, according to a release fro the Florence Fire Department.
Florence Fire Department responded three engine companies, a ladder company and command staff and were assisted at the scene by officers from Florence Police Department.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze, which was attributed to a lightning strike.
