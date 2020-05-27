WILMINGTON, N.C. -- A low pressure system located just off the South Carolina Coast Wednesday early morning became Tropical Storm Bertha shortly after 8 a.m.
Bertha is forecast to come ashore somewhere around Charleston and move inland throughout Wednesday before being located over Asheville, N.C., early Thursday morning.
Before Bertha formed, though, the system surrounding it was already forecast to dump heavy rain on the Pee Dee through the weekend -- rain that started about 7 a.m. in Florence and resulted in the cancellation of Wednesday's Wilson High School graduation that was to have taken place at 10 a.m. in the Florence Center parking lot.
South Florence and West Florence high schools' graduations are scheduled for Thursday and Friday mornings in the parking lot as well.
"The Tropical Storm will move onshore in the next few hours and will result in periods of heavy rain, rough surf conditions/rip currents, and potentially some gusty winds and isolated tornado risk with any bands that move onshore," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C., said in an e-mail on the storm.
A full briefing on the storm is expected to be issued later Wednesday morning.
Before the system even arrived the Lynches River, the Great Pee Dee River and Black Creek were already forecast to reach flood stages driven by heavy rains in the area over the last week.
The Great Pee Dee River could reach major flood levels, Pfaff said.
For the Pee Dee that means rain could lead to localize minor flooding Wednesday with a marginal risk of severe storms that could have damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes, according a bulletin issued by the Wilmington, N.C., office of the National Weather Service.
Florence's Wednesday forecast called for 1-2 inches of rain with wind gusts up to 24 miles an hour with an additional half inch of rain possible Wednesday night. That could change with the Pee Dee being located on the northeast corner of the storm as it passes inland.
Rain is forecast to continue Thursday, though not as much, with a 60 percent chance of rain and a possible total of a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
Friday rain continues with up to half an inch of rain throughout the day with the weather eventually clearing Sunday into next week.
Black Creek at Quinby crested Sunday night above 14 feet and is forecast to crest again Friday above 14 feet.
Lynches River crested at US 52 Tuesday morning at almost 17 feet and is forecast to gradually fall throughout the weekend into next week.
The Great Pee Dee River at Pee Dee is forecast to crest at 28.3 feet overnight Wednesday and remain near major flood level through at least Monday.
