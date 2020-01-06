FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King celebration will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16 on FMU’s campus.
The event includes a commemorative candlelight march and a special program of word and music. This year’s keynote speaker is the Rev. Dr. Calvin Robinson Jr., pastor of Trinity Baptist Church in Florence.
The public is invited to participate in both the march and to attend the program. The march begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Wallace House and covers approximately a half mile to Chapman Auditorium, site of the program.
The program will feature special music by FMU’s Young, Gifted and Blessed Choir and select FMU students, and the address by Robinson.
Robinson, a Florence County native, returned to Trinity in 2015 after a successful career in the U.S. Air Force and as a preacher at churches in Virginia and Connecticut.
Robinson is a graduate of South Carolina State University and its Air Force ROTC program.
Robinson earned a Master of Arts in Procurement and Acquisitions Management from Webster University and earned a Doctor of Ministry from Virginia University of Lynchburg.
Robinson is a powerful advocate for Christian education and has developed curriculum for classes for youth, single adults and married couples.
Robinson and his wife Ann have three adult children: Avril, Angel and Calvin III.
