DARLINGTON, S.C. – It will be a very merry Christmas for Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School.
The school has announced that it has received a $15,000 donation from Dan and Arlene McGinnis.
“Dan and Arlene McGinnis have been tremendous assets to the Trinity-Byrnes community," Head of School Ed Hoffman said. "The family has been champions of our school’s excellent educational program for over eight years. We are extremely grateful for their support."
The award will be administered by Hoffman and is intended for tuition assistance/financial aid.
Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School is a coeducational, non-discriminatory, college-preparatory day school serving students in grades seven through 12 located in Darlington.
For more information about the school, contact April Munn, director of admissions and communications, at 843-395-9124 or amunn@trinitybyrnes.org.
