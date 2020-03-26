FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School is accredited by the Southern Association of Independent Schools through the year 2025.
SAIS unanimously approved the school's reaccreditation.
“The Southern Association Independent Schools accreditation process certainly highlights the excellent academic program, caring environment and superior college placement program available at TBCS,” said Ed Hoffman, head of school. “Our students, teachers, staff, parents and board should be commended for the results that were highlighted by the team.”
SAIS is a membership organization encompassing four countries and 14 U.S. states. SAIS-accredited schools are part of a network of schools that have demonstrated success in educating children.
To earn accreditation, schools must meet rigorous quality standards, be evaluated by an outside group of peer professionals and implement a school plan focused on continuous strategic school improvement and demonstrated student performance. SAIS accreditation is recognized throughout the world as a symbol of quality in education for students and teachers.
The accreditation process for Trinity Byrnes Collegiate School began in 2019 with a self-study and review of all internal procedures by the SAIS Board. The accreditation team completed its review by conducting a three-day visit to the Trinity-Byrnes campus in March, after which reaccreditation was approved.
The SAIS accreditation team specifically noted of Trinity- Byrnes that “amidst this warm school community is a program that prioritizes high academic performance while also offering a myriad of opportunities for student’s engagement and leadership, whether through the avenues of athletics, clubs, student government or the dynamic arts program.”
Kelley Byrd, associate head of school, said the SAIS accreditation process provided the administration and faculty the opportunity to evaluate and strengthen the school’s overall academic program through self-study and long-term goal setting.
“As a result, TBCS has launched the most comprehensive academic program in the school’s history,” Byrd said. “I am immensely proud of the work of our Academic Steering Committee and look forward to working hard to meet future challenges and continued school growth.”
