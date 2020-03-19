FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School has taken learning outside the walls of the school this week.
The school closed Monday because of the coronavirus and will remain closed through the end of the month.
The transition to distance learning has been seamless, said Kelley Byrd, associate head of schools.
“I would like to just point out that I am extremely proud of the way our faculty has embraced the distance learning, and that they were very quick to work through the weekend to make sure that tests and lectures were ready to launch Monday to make sure that this transition from classroom to distance learning was seamless for our students,” Byrd said.
Students also have done a great job with attending classes as well, Byrd said.
Using distance learning, Trinity-Byrnes students maintain a regular school day, virtually attending classes at their regular times using Google Meet, a video conferencing app with the G Suite.
Students can use their microphone to respond to their instructor, or they can comment in the chat rooms.
The distance learning even extends to courses such as physical education and gymnastics, Byrd said.
Students can film themselves doing particular techniques for gymnastics and upload the video to Google Classroom. The P.E. teacher has been recording workouts for students to complete for class.
Byrd said she is a member of every class on Google Meet, so she can visit the classes.
“It’s really neat to see the way that it has been working, so that’s been really an unexpected pleasure for me to just drop in and out of classes,” Byrd said.
Tim Streit, a teacher at Trinity-Byrnes, said classes are just continuing as normal but they’re online.
“I think the kids are responsive,” Streit said. “If anything, they just have a little more downtime to work on their studies. So, as long as everybody’s observing the guidelines from the CDC and all that stuff and staying healthy, it seems learning is just continuing on uninterrupted.”
Next week, Streit said, he will be giving tests and quizzes, using either Google Forms or AP Classroom to administer his tests online.
Streit said he thinks the school has done a good job of preparing students for this transition.
Last Friday, the school held training sessions on the distance-learning software, and the students began distance learning on Monday.
“I’ve just been really impressed with the efficiency, and it’s made me feel very relieved as a teacher to just have all that in place, and there’s been very little in the way of surprises in the flow of everything,” Streit said. “Everything was planned ahead of time, which is great.”
Devin Player has two children at Trinity-Byrnes. Player said she has been pleased with the distance learning, and said it has been very organized.
“I have a lot of praise for the teachers and administration because I feel like they knew this was coming,” Player said. “They were very proactive about it. This caught no one off guard, and I really appreciate that.”
Player said the teachers are easily accessible, and the platform the students use is easy.
Though it’s not the same as meeting face to face, Byrd said, the school is staying positive over the situation.
The school live streamed this week’s chapel service on Facebook. Teachers and students have shared funny or creative distance-learning photos with the school, Byrd said.
“This is not our preference, but I feel like our whole community is making the best of the situation,” Byrd said.
