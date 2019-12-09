FLORENCE, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School will add sixth-grade students in the 2020-21 academic year.
Ed Hoffman, head of schools at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, said adding sixth grade will allow the school to match the middle school concept of other schools in the area.
“We’ve had a lot of interest from parents, particularly from Darlington County where they already had the middle school with sixth, seventh and eighth grades,” Hoffman said. “For us, it just seemed like a natural progression. Since we had it already, it seemed like it would be a fairly natural progression.”
Trinity-Byrnes already has the space to include the sixth-grade students and will be able to easily transition to having sixth-grade students in the school, Hoffman said. The school is also in the process of planning additions to the school, including a second gym.
The program for sixth-grade students will be similar to the program for seventh- and eighth-grade students. Students will be able to choose from an array of electives in addition to their core classes, including fine arts, dance and music classes, said April Munn, director of communications.
“They’re still going to have flexibility in their schedule, which is so exciting,” Munn said. “They’ll still get choices in sixth grade.”
Sixth-grade students will also have the opportunity to begin foreign language courses, Hoffman said.
“We have a very strong language department,” Hoffman said. “I think that enables kids to get a jump start on that as well. We offer Latin, Spanish and French, so that helps those kids to start to get a foundation.”
Munn said the choice in class schedules allows for students to work on their weaknesses while highlighting their strengths.
“The thing that comes to mind that I love about our school is that it’s tailor made for each student,” Munn said. “There’s not this track that they have to do; it’s individualized, and it will be for sixth-graders, too. Everyone has their own schedule, and it’s perfectly made for them.”
Adding an extra year to Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School, Hoffman said, will allow the school to work with students for a longer time, giving them more time to prepare students to be challenged.
“One of the things we incorporate is we want them to be lifelong learners,” Hoffman said. “This enables us to bring them up to speed faster and take the most selective courses down the road and also to provide the challenges that they’re going to need to face. We want the kids to take the most advanced courses that they possibly can.”
Trinity-Byrnes College School is accepting applications for students entering grades six through 12. For more information on the middle and high schools, contact Munn at amunn@trinitybyrnes.org or at 843-395-9124.
