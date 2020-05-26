DARLINGTON, S.C. – Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School named Jessica Iseman the 2020 teacher of the year and Bill Truman the Trinity-Byrnes Love of Teaching Award recipient on Saturday.
The two awards were given during the school’s graduation ceremony that took place on the school’s lawn.
This is the second time Iseman has been named the school’s teacher of the year. Each year, the faculty nominates a teacher for the distinction.
Iseman said she was very surprised to be named teacher of the year.
“It’s been a rough year, and this just sort of made all the work I’ve put into everything worth it,” Iseman said.
This is Iseman’s sixth year of teaching at Trinity-Byrnes, but she has 16 years of teaching experience.
Iseman will apply for the SCISA Teacher of the Year this fall.
For Truman, a first-year teacher, being named the Trinity-Byrnes Love of Teaching Award recipient was humbling.
“This is actually my first year teaching, and in no way did I ever expect anything like this,” Truman said. “There are so many deserving teachers out there.”
The Trinity-Byrnes Love of Teaching Award is given annually at the graduation ceremony. The students and parents vote on a teacher to give the award to.
Truman started teaching at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School after working for 32 years as a systems engineer.
Truman said he started looking for something more rewarding in his life. He has been a volunteer coach for baseball, football and track and field in the past.
“I just felt like I needed to give something back to the community,” Truman said. “Florence has been so good to me, and I just wanted to have the opportunity to give something back.”
Truman said he hopes to be the kind of teacher to give students the reason why they need to learn something.
