FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Baptist Church recently became the latest church in Florence to receive a historical marker.
The marker was unveiled at a ceremony held on Saturday, Jan. 11.
"Receiving a historical marker designates a key milestone in the history of a church," the Rev. Dr. Calvin Robinson said last week. "Our church is the bedrock of our community: where people gather to worship, to bond together, to support one another, and to help one another in times of trouble and to rejoice with one another in times of triumph."
Robinson is pastor of the church.
The church received its historical marker from the state of South Carolina's Department of Archives and History.
Robinson said that once the paperwork was submitted, the state department investigates and determines the historical significance. If approved, a marker is sent to the location.
Trinity is the seventh church in Florence County to receive a historical marker from the state of South Carolina, joining Ebenezer Church near Florence, Christ Episcopal Church near Mars Bluff, Greater St. James AME Church in Lake City, Mount Zion Methodist Church in Mars Bluff, Pisgah Methodist Church near Florence, Hopewell Presbyterian Church near Florence, and Willow Creek Baptist Church near Florence.
Congregation Beth Israel also has a state historical marker.
Robinson said the church does not qualify for a national marker because the church's facade has been changed over the years.
Trinity was organized in 1868 with the Rev. Wesley J. Parnell serving as the first pastor. The church first held meetings in the home of Jacob and Sarah Lindsey on Front Street. Later the church acquired a site on the corner of Dargan and Marlboro streets.
It moved to its current site at the corner of West Darlington and North Irby streets in 1884. For the next several years, the congregation met in a small frame sanctuary. Construction on the current church began in 1893 and finished in 1909.
During the civil rights movement, Trinity hosted NAACP meetings and national figures like Fannie Lou Hamer and Thurgood Marshall.
Trinity recently completed renovations to its interior to make it easier for congregants with accessibility problems to attend services.
The church has had several pastors during its lifetime including Dr. William P. Diggs, who served from 1962 to 2012.
"To have a marker to in some way signify that [tradition] is a great thing," Robinson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.