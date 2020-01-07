FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence County man faces 21 years and 10 months in federal prison following a sentencing hearing held Monday.
Acting United States Attorney A. Lance Crick announced Monday that Gregory Bernard Gibson, 44, of Florence, was sentenced after being convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. The sentencing followed a two-day jury trial.
The case arose from a traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s Proactive Community Enforcement team.
The team is a specially trained group of deputies that operates under the umbrella of the Special Operations division of the sheriff's office. Team deputies are tasked with patrolling high-crime areas of the county and engaging with people who present a higher-than-normal risk to the community, such as drug dealers and violent criminals.
Team members also work alongside federal partners to bring cases to federal court when they involve career criminals or especially significant crimes.
Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 27, 2018, the team was patrolling a high-crime area on the east side of Florence when Gibson’s vehicle pulled out in front of a deputy’s unmarked vehicle, failing to yield the right of way.
The deputy stopped Gibson’s car.
When he approached the car, the deputy smelled marijuana, and Gibson said he had a small, personal-use quantity of it in his vehicle.
Deputies searched the car and found what amounted to a mobile drug distribution center.
Directly behind the center console and in front of a child car seat, deputies found a backpack containing distribution quantities of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; a bottle of a “cutting agent” drug dealers mix with drugs before they are sold to increase the amount the user thinks he is buying; multiple plastic baggies used to package drugs for sale; and a digital scale containing cocaine and marijuana residue.
Hidden inside a void underneath the cup holder area, deputies found a large piece of crack cocaine and 300 tablets of methamphetamine.
There was a loaded, .45-caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol in the center console.
Federal law prohibits Gibson from possessing a firearm because of several prior federal and state convictions for drugs and other offenses.
After assimilating the large quantity of drugs and firearm evidence, the team partnered with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to bring the case to federal court for prosecution.
United States District Judge Mary G. Lewis of Columbia sentenced Gibson to 262 months in federal prison, to be followed by a six-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Across South Carolina, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to focus on the career criminals, like Mr. Gibson, who pose the greatest threat to our safety,” Crick said. “We are grateful to Sheriff Barnes, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office PACE Team, and ATF for their continued efforts to reduce violent crime in our community.”
“This agency has a long and proud history of cooperation with our state and federal law enforcement partners to protect our communities from the scourge of illegal narcotics,” Sheriff William C. "Billy" Barnes said. “We deeply appreciate the splendid efforts of the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help us remove dangerous criminals from our streets.”
