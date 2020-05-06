FLORENCE, S.C. — Trae Ann Proell continues to move through the ranks of the Civil Air Patrol.
Proell, cadet commander of the Florence Composite Squadron, recently received the Billy Mitchell Award.
The Mitchell Award marks completion of Phase II of the CAP cadet program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness, and character. Further, Mitchell cadets must have passed comprehensive examinations on leadership and aerospace topics and have completed a week long encampment immersing them in a challenging Core Values and Stem environment.
Once a cadet earns the Mitchell Award, he or she becomes a cadet officer, is promoted to the grade of cadet second lieutenant, and is challenged to lead and serve junior-ranking cadets, while continuing to develop into a “dynamic American and aerospace leader.”
It is named after Mitchell, known as the "Father of the Independent Air Force."
He led an aerial bombing demonstration resulting in the sinking of the surplus German battleship Ostfriesland in 1921. The Navy had said such a feat would be impossible, and the Army remained skeptical about airpower. Mitchell continued his all-out public campaign for airpower, even facing court-martial for his persistence. He knew that in the new "aeronautical era," military airpower, operating independently of ground and sea forces, needed to be the first line of defense. Not until World War II did the full U.S. military establishment realize how right he was. After the Allied victory, and by a special act of Congress, Mitchell was posthumously awarded a gold medal. With General Mitchell as their role model, cadet officers know that speaking truth to power is a moral duty.
Mitchell cadets who enlist in the Air Force enter the service at the advanced grade of E-3, airman first class. The service also looks favorably upon Mitchell cadets when evaluating AFROTC and Academy applicants.
Proell has been a member of the Civil Air Patrol for three years. She has attended two encampments and served on the logistics team at this past summer encampment. She has attended Non-Commissioned Officer Academy (NCOA), Region Cadet Leadership School (RCLS) and MAR-Warrior Challenge.
She is a sophomore in high school where she is a member of the National Honor Society and Darlington High School Girl’s Golf Team. She is also active in her church, Cornerstone Baptist Church, where she is a youth leader in the children’s department and has participated in two mission trips.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, is the newest member of the Air Force’s Total Force. In this role, CAP operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90 percent of continental United States inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the center with saving an average of more than 80 lives annually.
CAP’s 66,000 members also perform homeland security, disaster relief and drug interdiction missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies. In addition, CAP plays a leading role in aerospace/STEM education, and its members serve as mentors to over 28,000 young people participating in CAP’s Cadet Programs. Visit www.GoCivilAirPatrol.com or www.CAP.news for more information.
