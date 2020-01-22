FLORENCE, S.C. — A town hall has been scheduled next week to continue a discussion about issues within the Florence One Schools district.
Florence Branch of the NAACP President Jerry Keith Jr. confirmed Wednesday afternoon that "The Urgency of Now!" town hall is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Mount Zion AME Church at 1305 E. Cheves St.
The town hall is being sponsored by the Florence Branch of the NAACP, local clergy, concerned citizens and elected officials.
Keith added that the town hall will be a continuation of comments made by the Rev. Dr. Merritt Graves as he gave the keynote address at the NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony Monday evening.
Graves is the pastor at Mount Zion.
At the NAACP event, Graves said the school board was allowing the district to be dismantled piece by piece starting with food service workers and now the Florence Career Center.
Graves continued to say that the actions of the board make him wonder if what the board is doing is retaliation for voting down a proposal in a 2019 referendum.
He also asked what building new football stadiums — Graves said he understood how the community feels about athletics — have to do with educating children.
Graves' comments were made in response to actions the Florence One Schools Board of Trustees took last week.
The board, in a 4-3 vote, approved the formation of a memorandum of understanding with Florence-Darlington Technical College about the creation of Advantage Academy, which will move most of the Florence Career Center classes to FDTC, and the construction of athletic stadiums at each of the three high schools.
After the memorandum of understanding is completed, the board will have to vote on the terms set for Advantage Academy in the memorandum.
If approved, the Florence Career Center will be closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year, and students participating in vocational classes will attend Advantage Academy at FDTC at the beginning of 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Richard O'Malley said he had no comment on Merritt Graves' statements during the Monday evening NAACP event. He also said he will not be attending the event on Jan. 27.
Alexis Pipkins, a school board member, said he hopes the town hall meeting will unite community members to create a course of action to see change happen. He said that at the board meeting last week, the public made it overwhelmingly clear that they did not want to see the board vote for the memorandum of understanding, but the board went against what the public wants.
"It's time for our community to wake up and see that we have folks who are not using democratic processes to make decisions," Pipkins said.
In addition to the town hall meeting, board members Pipkins and John Galloway have called for a press conference at noon Thursday in front of the Florence Career Center.
The three have also announced two community meetings: one at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wilson High School and one at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Florence Career Center.
