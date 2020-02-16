Since I cannot “throw my hat in the ring to become president of the U.S.” like every other extremist in the known world, I guess I will be an extremist about farming.
I am not big on movies, but one of my favorite movies of all time was “Being There.” It was about a simple-minded gardener whose garden sayings where taken out of context and applied to our nation at large. They thought he was brilliant and, in the end, he was considered a candidate for president.
Some may consider me a simple-minded farmer, but I have learned some of the most important truths in my life out walking, scouting, and kneeling in a field. Today many have lost contact with nature, the environment, and the farm. Granddaddy was a poor uneducated small farmer (350 acres), which most large farmers today would call a gardener, without many books, except for the old Farmer’s Almanac, but he deeply knew within his heart many of the simple truths that we forget in our fast-paced lives.
Perennial truths such as “There is a time to plant, to grow, and to harvest,” “Seasons come and seasons go, but time is short,” and “Spring will be here before you know it” ruled his farm and his life. For instance, you may think it is the dead of winter, but many farmers and gardeners are now in the middle of growing transplants for their cool-season crops. He also lived by “Hard work never hurt anyone, so get to work,” “Feed the mule or you both go hungry” and “Never pass up pulling a weed.”
My granddaddy was amazing. Since he was tall, he could straddle and pick one row of cotton and at the same time pick the cotton on both outside rows. In other words, with each pass down the field he could pick three rows of cotton and in the middle of all this picking if he saw a weed he pulled it up.
I learned at an early age that I would never keep-up with granddaddy, but that is no reason not to try. We have stopped trying in this country. In my day-to-day life I love quoting him, and one of his favorites was “Another day another dollar.” Today I add “50 cents after taxes.”
Personally, I think the presidential candidates would benefit greatly from some kneeling in the garden, especially the real garden of life. Would it not be nice for that “proverbial hand basket they are carrying us all off in” to be heading toward the garden? If I had the chance my question at these debates would be “When was the last time you got on your knees to pull a weed in your garden?”
To learn more about gardening and country living watch our Emmy Award SCETV program “Making-It-Grow” (MIG), which can be seen at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays or at www.scetv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.