FLORENCE, S.C. — Businessman Tom Steyer wants the opportunity to debate President Donald Trump on economics.
Steyer became the latest Democratic presidential candidate to visit Florence Saturday evening, appearing for a town hall event at Seminar Brewing. During his speech, Steyer criticized Trump’s economic record and said he wanted the chance to challenge Trump on the economy in September or October.
He said he knew what platform Trump would be running on because Trump had said it. Steyer said Trump told a group of people in December that they may not like him and that he may not like them but they were all going to vote for Trump because if a Democrat got elected the Democrat would destroy the economy in 15 minutes.
Steyer used the opportunity to contrast himself with other Democrats, saying that someone was going to have to get on stage and expose Trump on the economy.
“He actually is a fake business person,” Steyer said. “He is a failed businessman. He’s been terrible for the American people in terms of economics.”
Steyer said he had spent 30 years building a business from scratch, never receiving a dime from his parents. He said he began in an office with one room and no windows and built a multi-billion dollar business.
He added that Trump’s tax cuts were the biggest giveaway to the rich in American history. He said the tax cut legislation was the worst piece of economic legislation he had ever seen and it was the worst he could imagine.
Steyer said Trump’s trade war was a flop and had been terrible for consumers and awful for farmers.
“I want a chance to go against him on the debate stage on economics and take him down,” Steyer said.
He added that Trump had beaten 16 traditional Republicans in the primary in 2016 and had beaten the most prepared Democratic candidate in the general election.
“We’re going to have to do something different and I’m telling you that is what I want to do,” Steyer said.
Steyer also said that he would make combating climate change his number one priority if elected. He said his program would be the biggest jobs program in American history.
“I think this government is broken,” Steyer said. “I think its been bought by corporations. I think everybody in the United States knows it.”
Steyer said he had been organizing people to beat corporations for over a decade and winning the fights.
“They’re not that smart,” Steyer said. “There are tens of millions more of us than there are of them. We just have to organize.”
Steyer also said he was for term limits of 12 years, giving six words as his reason: Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell, and Chuck Grassley.
He also rejected what he calls a press characterization of him as a rich person. He said his mother was actually a teacher in the New York public schools and acting as a tutor to prison inmates. He said his father was the first generation of his family to attend college and grew up the son of a plumber. Steyer added that his dad was a prosecutor during the Nuremburg trials at the end of World War II. Steyer said his parents instilled the idea of giving back as much to the country as he gets from it.
Steyer also received the endorsement of Johnny Cordero, the chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party’s black caucus, before the town hall.
Steyer announced his campaign on July 9, 2019.
In 2012, Steyer sold his stake in and retired from Farallon Capital. After retiring, he launched NextGen America, a nonprofit organization supporting progressive positions on several issues.
Steyer is the founder and former co-senior managing partner of Farallon Capital. Farallon manages $20 billion in capital for institutions and high-net-worth people.
He is also the co-founder of Onecalifornia Bank, which through a merger became Beneficial State Bank. The bank is a community development bank based in Oakland, California.
Since 1986, he has been a partner at Hellman & Friedman, a San Francisco private equity firm.
Steyer was born and raised in New York City. He attended the Buckley School and Phillips Exeter Academy. Steyer graduated from Yale with degrees in economics and political science. He also has an MBA from Stanford.
