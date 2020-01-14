FLORENCE, S.C. — Presidential candidate Tom Steyer will pay a visit to the Pee Dee this weekend.
Steyer will appear for a town hall in Florence and a meet-and-greet at the Jerusalem Baptist Church in Florence on Saturday, according to his campaign website.
The website indicates the location of the Florence town hall will be announced later. However, the website indicates the town hall will begin at 5:45 p.m. and conclude at 7 p.m.
The meet-and-greet event, to be hosted by the Darlington County Democratic Women's Council, is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Jerusalem Baptist Church at 327 S. Sixth St. in Hartsville.
Steyer announced his campaign on July 9, 2019.
In 2012, Steyer sold his stake in and retired from Farallon Capital. After retiring, he launched NextGen America, a nonprofit organization supporting progressive positions on several issues.
Steyer is the founder and former co-senior-managing-partner of Farallon Capital. Farallon manages $20 billion in capital for institutions and high-net-worth people.
He is also the co-founder of Onecalifornia Bank, which through a merger became Beneficial State Bank. The bank is a community development bank based in Oakland, California.
Since 1986, he has been a partner at Hellman & Friedman, a San Francisco private equity firm.
Steyer was born and raised in New York City. He attended the Buckley School and Phillips Exeter Academy. Steyer graduated from Yale with degrees in economics and political science. He also has an MBA from Stanford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.