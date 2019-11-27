FLORENCE, S.C. – U.S. Rep. Tom Rice's staff will be available at locations throughout the Pee Dee to help residents deal with federal issues.
Rice’s staff will be available to help with claims processing at the Veterans Administration, Social Security benefits, the Internal Revenue Service, obtaining passports and other matters.
From 10 a.m to noon Tuesday, Rice's staff will be at the Johnsonville City Hall. The city hall is at 111 W. Broadway St.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Rice's staff will be at the Pamplico Public Library. The library is at 100 E. Main St.
From 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Rice's staff will be in Coward.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rice's staff will be in Timmonsville.
The Coward mobile office will be held in the courtroom of of the Coward City Hall at 3720 U.S. 52.
The Timmonsville mobile office will held in the meeting room of the Timmonsville Public Library at 298 W. Smith St.
From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 5, Rice's staff members will be in Hartsville. From 2 to 4 p.m. that day, they will be in Darlington.
The Hartsville mobile office will be held upstairs in the Hartsville City Hall, at 100 E. Carolina Ave. The Darlington mobile office will be held in the old city council chamber of the Darlington City Municipal Court Building at 400 Pearl St.
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
For directions or additional details regarding mobile office hours, contact Rice's Pee Dee District office at 843-679-9781.
