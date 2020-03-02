MARION, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice's staff will hold mobile office hours in late March Marion, Mullins, Bennettsville, Dillon, Lake View and Latta.
During these sessions, constituents can meet with members of Rice’s staff for help with issues involving federal agencies. The staff will assist on issues including veterans benefits and services, Social Security benefits, the IRS, obtaining passports and more.
The Mullins and Marion mobile offices are scheduled for Thursday, March 26. The Mullins mobile office is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the branch campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College located at 109 S. Main St. The Marion mobile office is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. in the city council chambers of the Marion City Hall located at 107 S. Main St.
The Bennettsville and Dillon mobile offices are scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. The Bennettsville mobile office will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Administration building located at 300 W. Main St. The Dillon mobile office will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the court room of the Dillon City Hall located at 401 W. Main St.
The Latta and Lake View mobile offices are scheduled for Wednesday, March 25. The Lake View mobile office will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lake View Community Center located at 106 Richard Temple Blvd. The Latta mobile office will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. in the council room of the Latta City Hall located at 107 Northwest Railroad Ave.
There are also mobile offices scheduled in Georgetown on March 11 and in Conway on March 25. For more information about those, visit Rice's website: rice.house.gov.
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
For directions or additional details regarding mobile office hours, contact the Pee Dee District Office at 843-679-9781 or the Grand Strand District Office at 843-445-6459.
