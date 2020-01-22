FLORENCE, S.C. — In an appearance in Florence on Wednesday, Republican Tom Rice said former President Barack Obama "basically" paid a ransom to Iran.
During a Coffee with your Congressman event at Bazen's Restaurant, Rice was asked about the Obama administration's decision to send at least $1.7 billion in cash to Iran after the Islamic Republic captured five U.S. Navy sailors who entered Iranian waters either as the result of a navigational error or mechanical failure.
"What happened is that we have a fund where the government sues or gets fined or such, they put in a side account," Rice said. "They don't tell you about that when you go to Congress school. It's a settlement fund. They use it when the government gets sued and they have to pay a verdict ... Well, it had billions of dollars in it. The administration has the power to settle lawsuits."
Rice said the Islamic Republic had sued the United States after Washington froze approximately $11 billion in Iranian assets after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The revolution resulted in the replacement of a friendly ruler, the Shah, with the Islamic government that still rules Iran today. Most of the money was unfrozen in 1981 when the Algiers Accords were signed on the day Ronald Reagan took office. However, some of the funds remained frozen. Some of the remaining funds were unfrozen as part of the Iran deal.
Rice reminded those attending that the Islamic Republic had taken five U.S. Navy sailors hostage after their boat entered Iranian waters in early 2016.
"Well, the Obama administration settled that lawsuit," Rice said. "Now, I think they settled it on extremely generous terms."
"He [Obama] was trying to get them to sign that Iran deal," Rice continued. "We were going into an election [the 2016 presidential election] and he didn't want that hanging over his head. So, he basically paid a ransom is what he did."
Rice did not mention the Iranian hostage crisis of 1979-1980 but seemed to allude to it. In 1979, a group of college students who supported the Islamic Revolution in Iran took 52 people hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. Attempts by the administration of Democrat Jimmy Carter to negotiate or rescue the hostages did not work. This failure has been cited as a primary reason that Republican Ronald Reagan won the 1980 election in a landslide.
Rice said the Islamic Republic wanted $1.7 billion in cash in addition to the money that was unfrozen in the deal. The administration, Rice continued, went to other countries, got currency, and sent a planeload of currency to the Islamic Republic in addition to the over $100 million released to Iran after the nuclear deal.
"It was an outrage and, of course, I raised Cain at the time but it was a valid, legal mechanism that was in the law," Rice said. "I'm sorry to say it. It was done before I even knew about it, before any Republican, anybody could have done anything about it."
He also appeared at a prayer breakfast in Florence Wednesday morning and at a Coffee with your Congressman event in Hartsville Wednesday afternoon.
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016 and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.