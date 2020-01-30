FLORENCE, S.C. – An officer injured in an ambush on Oct. 3, 2018 has been invited to be the guest of Congressman Tom Rice next week at President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.
Rice's office announced Thursday morning that Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigator Sarah Miller, one of eight officers injured in a shooting in a west Florence neighborhood, has been invited to be his guest at the annual address of the president to the Congress.
“Sarah Miller is such an inspiration to all of us,” Rice said. “Her courage, sacrifice, and determination to return to service is the true definition of a hero. She demonstrates the ability to overcome such tragedy and loss. It is my sincere honor to accompany Sarah to the State of the Union.”
Each member of Congress can invite one guest to hear the State of the Union address. The president and the speaker of the House can invite up to 24 guests.
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016 and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
Miller had multiple surgeries as she recovered from the injuries she suffered on Oct. 3, 2018. Seven other officers were injured in the ambush. Two of those, Florence County Sheriff's Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, died from injuries sustained.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to give the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
