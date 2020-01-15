FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice will be holding Coffee with Your Congressman events in Florence, Hartsville, Bennettsville and Mullins next week.
Rice will hold an event from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Bazen's restaurant located at 704 South Irby Street in Florence.
He will also hold an event from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Hartsville City Hall at 100 E. Carolina Ave.
On Thursday, Jan. 23, Rice will hold events from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Magnolia on Main at 224 E. Main St. in Bennettsville and from 11 a.m. to noon at Garden Alley at 313 S. Main St. in Mullins.
There are also events scheduled for Myrtle Beach and Andrews on Tuesday and in Chesterfield on Wednesday.
Rice, a Republican who was elected in 2012 and reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District, which includes most of Florence County and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
