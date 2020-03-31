FLORENCE, S.C. — Congressman Tom Rice continues to warn that the Palmetto State's tourism industry is going to be hit hard because of the shutdowns implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Rice said Tuesday morning during a phone interview that things in Myrtle Beach were a lot quieter than they normally would be.
"Certainly with the absence of nightlife and now, the governor's order on the beaches, it's a lot quieter," Rice said. "A lot of people are scared and nervous."
Rice's district includes Horry and Georgetown counties, which are called the Grand Strand by many Palmetto State residents.
The Grand Strand, Rice continued, has an economy that relies on tourism. According to information he provided, almost half of the state's tourism revenue comes from the Grand Strand.
"It's been a rally crying of mine since I've been in politics that we need infrastructure to diversify that area because it, unfortunately, leads to service jobs that are low-paying and seasonal," Rice said. "We need other industries for people to work in."
The economic crisis related to coronavirus, Rice continued, has shown again the need for diversity of industry in the area.
Horry County, the location of Myrtle Beach, has been particularly hard hit by the economic slowdown. Last week, over 5,000 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed there, the most in the state.
Charleston County, another tourism hot spot, was second with over 4,000 initial claims.
Rice said during a conference call with Gov. Henry McMaster and the other members of the state's federal delegation that he told them that "tourism pays a lot of bills" as the No. 1 industry in the state. Rice also warned those on the call that what happens in tourism was going to dwarf the effects of the slowdown on the manufacturing industry.
"That's exactly what I said and that's exactly what's coming true," Rice said.
The other major industry in Congressional District 7 is agriculture.
Rice's district includes counties like Florence, Darlington, Dillon, and Marlboro that have a lot of large-scale farms.
Right now, Rice said, the biggest thing hurting that industry was the drop in commodity prices that started before the coronavirus crisis began in the United States.
The drop in commodity prices worldwide is a result of the various quarantines and regulations enacted by countries to combat the spread of the virus. As people are inside their homes and restaurants have shut their doors, the consumption of argicultural products has dropped, causing a drop in the prices of several crops grown in the Pee Dee.
Rice said the drop in fuel costs — Rice attributed this to the quarantines and an ongoing fuel price war between Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United States — would at least help agricultural producers somewhat.
Rice said he knew the tourism industry was going to take a big hit when one of the first things that McMaster did was issue an executive order barring eating inside of restaurants and mandating the closing of bars.
"I'm not arguing the point," Rice said. "I think he did the right thing. He's just acting responsibly."
Rice knew that the order was going to have an effect on the restaurant industry.
"A lot of them, these are folks who just can't afford this," Rice said. "They can't just take a two-month vacation."
That's what necessitated Congress to act quickly, to prevent a lot of people from losing jobs and businesses from closing.
Given the effect of the coronavirus shutdowns in his district, Rice has been particularly active in working toward the passage of the CARES Act.
The act contains what Rice calls prefunds, providing for each adult American making under $75,000 to receive a check for $1,200. The act includes $250 billion for the expansion of unemployment benefits by states, provisions allowing a delay by companies paying payroll taxes, a waiver of a retirement fund early withdrawal penalty, loans for small businesses, additional deductions for operating losses and charitable contributions, $140 billion for hospitals, coronavirus testing at no costs, and $500 billion to large industries.
"Workers, small businesses, health care professionals, and families will finally be receiving the relief they need. I am glad the House ultimately united to pass the CARES Act," Rice said in a statement on his website after the act's passage. "This bipartisan agreement is a step in the right direction. The CARES Act provides direct cash payments to Americans. It provides grants and forgivable loans for those small businesses who were forced to close their doors, and it provides timely relief to health care professionals and hospitals."
"While this bill is far from perfect, it puts money in the hands of Americans and provides relief to small businesses to revitalize our economy during these unprecedented times," Rice continued. "We will fight this virus, we will win, and America will continue to be the land of opportunity."
One area that Rice took issue with is $75 billion used to help airlines weather the crisis.
Rice said he asked without success for an amendment that would have allocated at least $100 billion for tourism.
Rice also praised the handling of the coronavirus crisis by President Donald Trump.
Rice said Trump was doing a great job of getting people around him who were experts.
"If you look at the numbers of people who are sick here and the proportionate amount of deaths that we are experiencing ... I think that we've done fairly well when compared to other nations," Rice said.
Rice attributed that success to the severe steps taken by Trump at the beginning of the rise in cases including limiting travel from China and other countries that were more affected at that time.
"I think he's done a good job of protecting us," Rice said.
Rice also added that he wished the rollout of machines that produce a faster result for those being tested for coronavirus would happen faster.
He said that he thought the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration played "a little too close to the vest" as "government bureaucracies can be." Rice said that they wanted the authority and control and were reluctant to give either up.
Rice said he hoped Trump's efforts would get both the CDC and the FDA to loosen up, making testing quicker and easier in the near future.
