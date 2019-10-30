FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Timmonsville woman has been charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child and is the target of an investigation into the death of her 7-month-old child.
Florence County sheriff's investigators on Thursday arrested Ashley Nicole Heyward McPherson, 27, of 3813 Oliver Road, Timmonsville, on the child neglect charges. She was being held at the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.
The body of her 7-month-old child has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy and that investigation is continuing, according to the sheriff's office.
It was the death of the 7-month-old and the response of medics with Florence County EMS that brought to light the other children's living conditions.
"McPherson is alleged to have placed her children at an unreasonable risk of harm impacting their health and personal safety by allowing them to be in a home that was not suitable for living," sheriff's Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in a media advisory. "Investigators noted that the residence contained feces from various animals which were allowed to roam freely in the home; feces were located in the bathtub and toilet in the bathroom and an immense amount of trash was all about the residence, including the bedrooms, kitchen and living room areas. Investigators state that McPherson has been living in the residence for several months."
