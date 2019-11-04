LAKE CITY, S.C. — Authorities say a man who fell into a grain bin died Monday, turning a frantic rescue effort into a recovery mission.
Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said the coroner was called to a Lake City business on Monday morning after a man fell into the bin full of corn.
The man was identified as Andrew Rupard, 25, of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
The incident occurred at Southeastern Grain Company on Scurry Road in Lake City, von Lutcken said in a news release. Firefighters from multiple departments assisted in the efforts of retrieving the body.
The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in the coming days. The incident is under investigation as to the cause of the incident.
