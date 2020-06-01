TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. − Fifty-three seniors from Timmonsville High School graduated Monday morning in a ceremony at the school’s football field.
Antanay Green was the Class of 2020’s valedictorian. Courtney Ashley was the salutarian.
Green and Ashley were the school’s two honor graduates (4.0 GPA and up).
Madison Nicole Brown, Taniah Milayjah JamesGacie Lynn Nesbitt, Trenten Leon Pipkins and Tyrece Montrell Richardson were honor graduates (3.5 GPA to 3.99).
S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman delivered special remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.