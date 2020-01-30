TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Led by Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. and Councilman Mitchell Kirby, a small group of people celebrated Timmonsville’s new community center.
Timmonsville High School’s Army JROTC unit’s color guard handled flag duty while cadet Antanay Green sang the national anthem on Thursday.
The ribbon was cut multiple times as Dorriety and Kirby, who represents Timmonsville on the county council, shared duties with the Timmonsville mayor and City Council members.
The center, at 150 W. Main St., will serve a multitude or purposes for the community, Dorriety said.
It will serve as a feeding site for the Senior Citizens Association in Florence County as well as a senior citizens’ center. It also has a room with exercise equipment in it, a full kitchen, a community room, bathrooms and parking.
