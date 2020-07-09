Time to sign up for Leadership Florence program

FLORENCE, S.C. − The 2020-2021 Leadership Florence program will begin in mid-September.
The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will begin accepting applications Monday for the program.
“Nearly every business in the region is familiar with the Chamber’s leadership program and the role it plays in our community’s growth and business relationships," said Les Echols, the director of community and minority enterprise at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
“The coming year's leadership agenda will become even more business critical as we transform our work environments and adjust to the newly needed business skills.”
The nine-month leadership program is about linking the community and business leaders.
“It’s about embracing change and ideas for professional growth while understanding the community we now live and work in,” Echols said.
Participants will be exposed to different business operations, explore area nonprofit organizations, gain greater knowledge of local government, increase awareness about our law enforcement agencies and learn more about area educational institutions
The Leadership Florence Program has been a professional learning course for more than 30 years. Echols said that the most recent class was made up of 42 area CEOs, business owners, CFOs, senior managers as well as young up-and-comers within each participating organization. He said they are now part of a great tradition of superb classes that are prospering and having a positive impact in our communities.
All 2020-2021 Leadership Florence sessions will adhere to critical state and local health guidelines while also protecting participants with personal protective options as various program’s warrant. This year’s class will also be limited in the number of participants.
The program’s first session will begin around the middle of September. This year, if individuals cannot participate in the first or second scheduled session, due to company COVID-19 restrictions, they will be accommodated later as allowed by their employer.
Pee Dee businesses that want to register a participant in Leadership Florence should contact Echols at the chamber offices at 843-665-0515 before July 31 to reserve a participant slot.
