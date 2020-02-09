Time to sign up for Alzheimer's Association's A Ride to Remember

FLORENCE, S.C. – Bicyclists will have an opportunity to ride from Simpsonville to Mount Pleasant this summer while raising money for a worthy cause.
The Alzheimer’s Association's A Ride to Remember is a scenic three-day journey from July 10-12 with cyclists pedaling more than 250 miles, said Andy Langston, ambassador/spokesperson for the Pee Dee area.
The three-day ride is to raise money for Alzheimer’s research, awareness and care and support for those with the disease.
According to Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia.
By 2050, approximately 14 million people are expected to have the disease, according the association.
Langston said A Ride to Remember started in 2009 and had about 20 riders that first year. They raised approximately $16,000, he said. Last year there were more than 330 participants, and they raised an estimated $575,000.
This is an event hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association, South Carolina Chapter, but riders come from North Carolina and Georgia, too, he said.
Early bird registration ends March 1.
“We want to get as many people as possible signed up before then,” Langston said.
He said people need to have time to prepare for the long ride. He said you don’t have to be an experienced rider, but participants need to be able to ride between 65 and 100 miles per day.
The first-day riders will go from Simpsonville to Newberry, a distance of 65 miles. The second day they will travel from Newberry to Orangeburg, a distance of roughly 88 miles. The final day will take them from Orangeburg to the Charleston area, a distance of about 100 miles, he said. Langston said the heat in July makes it more difficult, but he said there are people along the way to help if a rider struggles.
He said it is self-paced, but some cyclists like to make it a competition while others enjoy riding more leisurely as a social event.
He said it is an extremely safe event. There will be a dozen or so vehicles following the route, he said. There will be hydration/snack stops along the way every 10 to 15 miles and mechanical and medical support teams.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available each day and bus transportation to nightly activities.
The riders will stay in Newberry the first night, the second night in Orangeburg and the last night will be the banquet in Mt. Pleasant.
Langston said they usually have between five and 10 cyclists from the Pee Dee area but would like to have more.
Langston said a friend asked him to participate. The friend’s mother had died of Alzheimer’s, and the friend’s wife’s father had it at that time.
He said almost everyone he asked for donations or to join the ride knew someone who had the disease.
“That is what got me hooked on fundraising,” he said. “The second year I participated, I had four cyclists come with me because it is such a good cause.”
“He recruited me because I was a cyclist,” Langston said of his friend. “I have been cycling for more than 20 years.
To sign up, visit aridetoremember.org. The early bird nonrefundable registration fee is $50. After March 1, the nonrefundable fee is $100. The deadline to register is July 1. Riders must meet a $750 fundraising minimum to participate. Lodging is the responsibility of the participant.
The Alzheimer’s Association South Carolina Chapter serves the state through a network of regional offices, Langston said.
For additional information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org.
