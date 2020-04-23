NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Tim Scott is searching for good news.
Scott's office announced Thursday that it is looking to partner with community members to highlight good news during COVID-19 crisis.
Scott wishes to share the stories of individuals making sacrifices and finding ways to help neighbors in need including nurses, doctors, first responders, law enforcement officials, grocery store employees, truck drivers, and sanitation workers, and individuals and small businesses going above and beyond to help South Carolinians.
Scott was appointed to the Senate on Dec. 17, 2012, by Gov. Nikki Haley to fill the seat of the retiring Jim DeMint. Scott was elected to finish the remainder of DeMint's term in 2014 and elected for a full term in 2016.
Prior to being appointed to the Senate, Scott was the representative for South Carolina's Congressional District 1, which included most of the coast of the state. He was elected to the seat in 2010 over the son of Strom Thurmond, a longtime senator from South Carolina.
Scott was reelected to the House in 2012.
He ran for and was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008, serving until his election to Congress.
Prior to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Scott was chairman of the Charleston County Council in 2007-2008.
Scott was elected to the Charleston County Council in a 1995 special election and reelected in 2004.
Scott was born and raised in North Charleston, graduating from R.B. Stall High School and Charleston Southern University with a degree in political science.
Those with good news to share can email goodnews@scott.senate.gov to share their stories.
