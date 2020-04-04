WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sens. Tim Scott is the Republican leader of senators who have written a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services to encourage the agency to protect Medicare beneficiaries from high-risk settings and ensure safe access to care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott and Sen, Mark Warner are the lead writers of a letter to Secretary Alex Azar and Center for MediCare Services Administrator Seema Verma.
“As we seek additional options for protecting the lives of those most negatively affected by the pandemic, we are writing to encourage you to continue engaging with our offices and relevant stakeholders to build upon these productive steps through effective implementation, along with additional policy levers, as needed, in order to ensure that Medicare beneficiaries can access physician-administered Part B-covered infused and injectable medicines in the home setting during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the senators wrote.
They continued, “We ask that, as you engage with patient advocates, providers, and other stakeholders, you seek out opportunities to further close remaining gaps and, as much as possible, pursue solutions that provide for continuity and consistency in care. These solutions must ensure beneficiary access to Part B drugs, provide appropriate payment for these drugs, and sufficiently reimburse for administration services rendered when provided in the home setting.”
Scott and Warner were joined in the letter by Sens. Mike Crapo (R-ID), Tom Carper (D-DE), Pat Roberts (R-KS), Michael Bennet (D-CO), Mike Enzi (R-WY), Bob Casey (D-PA), John Cornyn (R-TX), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), John Thune (R-SD), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Richard Burr (R-NC), Chris Coons (D-DE), Rob Portman (R-OH), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), James Lankford (R-OK), Jon Tester (D-MT), Steve Daines (R-MT), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Susan Collins (R-ME), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Joni Ernst (R-IA), and Cory Gardner (R-CO).
Scott was appointed to the Senate on Dec. 17, 2012, by Gov. Nikki Haley to fill the seat of the retiring Jim DeMint. Scott was elected to finish the remainder of DeMint's term in 2014 and elected for a full term in 2016.
Prior to being appointed to the Senate, Scott was the representative for South Carolina's Congressional District 1, which included most of the coast of the state. He was elected to the seat in 2010 over the son of Strom Thurmond, a longtime senator from South Carolina.
Scott was reelected to the House in 2012.
He ran for and was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2008, serving until his election to Congress.
Prior to the South Carolina House of Representatives, Scott was chairman of the Charleston County Council in 2007-2008.
Scott was elected to the Charleston County Council in a 1995 special election and reelected in 2004.
Scott was born and raised in North Charleston, graduating from R.B. Stall High School and Charleston Southern University with a degree in political science.
