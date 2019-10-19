FLORENCE, S.C. — It didn't take a visitor long to understand what Wilson High School means to the Florence community at the school's annual homecoming parade held Saturday morning.
Let's start with the purple and gold, the high school's colors.
Nearly everyone had on a Wilson shirt. There were people with pants, hats, jackets, letterman jackets, football jerseys, and even Wilson-colored shoes.
Some women even dyed their hair purple to match their gold shirts. Others took a more understated approach and wore purple nail polish to match their Wilson shirts and shoes.
More Wilson gear might have been visible, but Saturday's weather was fairly chilly, causing those attending the parade wear jackets and coats.
Some had Wilson blankets handy.
Then, there's the length of the parade.
At the Florence County Complex, about midway on the parade route from West Evans Street turning left onto North Irby to Williams Middle School, the parade lasted from shortly after 10 a.m. until well after 11 a.m.
Williams is a feeder school to Wilson.
At 9:15 a.m., there were already several people in position to watch the race and by 9:45, the sidewalks along North Irby Street were filled.
Melvin and Barbara Baker-Gibbs had come from Georgia to attend the parade.
Barbara graduated from Wilson in 1961. Melvin said he considers himself an honorary member of the same class.
She said her favorite part of attending Wilson was the relationships she developed. Some people, she added, went through elementary school, middle school, and high school together.
They arrived shortly before 9:30 a.m. and selected a place in front of the county complex.
"We live in Georgia but we have a home here in Florence and we spend about one weekend a month here in Florence," Melvin said.
Barbara said getting to come back for the homecoming was exciting.
"Very exciting," Melvin added. "It's something that we do every year."
Melvin said he enjoyed seeing the relationships between classmates and between classes.
Rebecca Johnson, Class of 1979, and Carolyn Douglas, Class of 1963, were two other attendees in position by 9:30 a.m.
"This is an annual thing [to attend the parade] to support Wilson students," Douglas said.
Johnson added that she enjoyed seeing the alumni. She pointed down the way to the Baker-Gibbses and said that she was born in 1961.
'It's amazing to see people come out and just support the school," Johnson said.
Douglas added that she had seen a member of the 1951 class and found it motivating to continue to support the school.
"This particular school [Wilson] also makes it exciting," Johnson said.
Elizabeth Brockington, Class of 1969, was also attending the parade Saturday morning. She still lives in Florence.
"It's all about heritage," Brockington said. "Where you came from and how you got there. Just to see old friends that you haven't seen in a while."
She said she also enjoyed the friendship and the fellowship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.