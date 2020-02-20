WILMINGTON, N.C. – A winter storm is expected to drop more than just the mercury in the thermometer Thursday afternoon as it passes through overnight into Friday morning.
The storm is forecast to start as rain Thursday and transition through a wintry mix before becoming all snow late Thursday night with light snow falling overnight into Friday morning, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
Dillon, Bennettsville and Marion each have a greater than 20 percent chance of receiving an inch of snow or more while Florence has a 9 percent chance, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.
At the high-end of the odds, 10 percent, communities along the North Carolina border could receive up to three inches of snow.
Odds are, though, the Pee Dee will get less than an inch of snow – all the grief of a winter storm without any of the beauty.
With Friday's forecast high of 42, whatever falls won't be there long.
Residents with early-blooming plants will need to protect them throughout the weekend from forecast overnight lows that dip as low as 24 degrees Friday before things start to warm up Sunday and Monday.
The storm will blow out Friday and leave wind gusts of up to about 25 mph in its wake across Pee Dee counties.
The Pee Dee is forecast to receive up to 1.5 inches of total precipitation – some of it as snow – as a result of the storm. Total precipitation increases from west to east and the chance of snow increases from south to north in such a way that Dillon, Marlboro and Marion counties have the greatest chance of receiving the most snow.
The forecast was enough, though, to cancel a planned National Weather Service Integrated Warning Team meeting that had been scheduled Friday for the Grand Strand.
The storm is forecast to bring slick and snow-covered roadways that could increase morning commute times, especially elevated roads and bridges, along with rough seas and minor flooding.
Along the coast, the storm is forecast to generate waves 7-10 feet from Surf City, North Carolina, to Georgetown.
Following the storm, skies are forecast to be clear with the high to be 51 degrees Saturday, the low to be 29 degrees overnight Saturday and then the high 60 degrees Sunday.
