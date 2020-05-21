FLORENCE, S.C. — Residents of one Florence subdivision found themselves unable to get into, or out of, their neighborhood Thursday afternoon after heavy rains passed through the area.
West Florence firefighters responded twice to calls of drowned-out cars in the bumper-high waters of what had been Sterling Drive earlier in the day.
The wake of higher clearance vehicles that drove through the water washed debris up into neighbors' yards.
Some delivery drivers braved the high water while others turned around to return Friday.
One neighbor said the said the subdivision had flooded in a similar way two years ago.
No injuries were reported from the waters and the street was blocked by Florence County Public Works and the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
