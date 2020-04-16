FLORENCE, S.C. -- A south Florence industrial building was destroyed by fire Thursday morning despite the efforts of firefighters from two departemnts to battle the blaze.
Howe Springs and Florence firefighters were dispatched to 219 East Industrial Park Drive about 8:15 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the metal shell building.
Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around.
Explosions were heard from the building as firefighters battled the fire.
Firefighters used saws to cut through the building's walls to get to the fire.
By 9:30 a.m. firefighters has the blaze under control and were working to extinguish hot spots, a task made more challenging by the roof and other structures that collapsed into the building because of the fire.
The building had formerly been a screen-printing business and, before that, an auction house, according to a neighbor.
Medics with Florence County EMS, the Florence County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Duke Energy assisted at the scene.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
Howe Springs Capt. Michael Page said that the fire remains under investigation.
