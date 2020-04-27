FLORENCE, S.C. -- As a salute to medical professionals and first responders who are leading the battle against COVID-19, the South Carolina Air National Guard performed hospital flyovers Monday all over the state.
Swamp Fox fighter pilots flew F-16 jets from the 169th Fighter Wing over Pee Dee hospitals, including McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health-Florence Medical Center.
The jets also flew over these hospitals in the Pee Dee:
• MUSC Health Marion Medical Center.
• McLeod Med Center Dillon.
• McLeod Health Cheraw.
• Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.
• McLeod Medical Center Darlington.
• Lake City Community Hospital.
Earlier the jets flew over hospitals in the Grand Strand and Georgetown County.
