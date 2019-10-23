FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people were transported to a Florence area hospital following a two-car crash on North Cashua Drive near the frontage road for the US 52/Interstate 95 interchange.
Florence firefighters responded to the 7:45 a.m. crash and worked for more than 20 minutes to extricate people from the cars, one of which ended up on its top in the road and the other on its side off the street.
A Florence fire department official described the injuries as minor.
The crash blocked the south-bound lanes of Cashua Drive for about 30 minutes as emergency responders tended to the cars' occupants.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
