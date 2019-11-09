FLORENCE, S.C. — Three people died and a fourth was flown from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that started on Interstate 95 southbound and ended on U.S. 76 eastbound between Florence and Timmonsville.
The crash, which happened about 11:30 a.m., involved a tractor-trailer, which remained mostly on the interstate, and a car which ended up on U.S. 76.
The trailer from the tractor-trailer dangled, unsupported, off the overpass until firefighters and a recovery crew were able to secure it to a tow truck.
Two of the victims were found on US 76 the third victim and the fourth person were recovered from the interstate.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said he would release the identity of the victims after families were notified.
Traffic was routed around the crash through Interstate 20, Timmonsville and Honda Way.
West Florence Fire Rescue responded along with Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department, Timmonsville Rescue Squad, Florence County EMS, Florence County Sheriff's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, DHEC, SCDOT and Florence County Emergency Management Division.
South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Patrol's MAIT team are investigating the crash. No information on the crash has yet been posted to the agency's call box.
