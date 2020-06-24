FLORENCE, S.C. − Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office have charged three people in connection with a June 16 drive-by shooting on Buckeye Drive in Florence.
Deputies made the arrests over the span of three days and did so using deputies with the agency's special operations team to support the warrants division, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Deputies have arrested Joey Qurrieven York Jr., 21, of 704 Howard Street, Florence; Leandre Kajuan Richardson, 18, of 2316 Dudley Drive, Florence; and Nasir Dar-Qui Evans, 18, of 2490 Easy Street, Effingham, according to the release.
Each is charged with seven counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the release.
The June 16 shooting happened shortly after 6 p.m. when shots were fired from a vehicle into the home, which contained seven people at the time. Two of them were children 4-years-old or younger, according to the release.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.
Evans is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $10,000 surety bond. York has been denied bond and Richardson is awaiting a bond hearing, according to the release.
