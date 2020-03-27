FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with a Wednesday afternoon on North Cashua Drive.
About 3:05 p.m. Florence Police responded to the shopping center at the corner of North Cashua Drive and Darlington Street where they found the shooting victim.
Later Wednesday Florence Police officers arrested Damario Lamar Scarbrough, 25 of 511 A Seneca Drive, Florence and Rytrajian Leturion Cotton, 22 or 1122 A Carver Circle, Florence, on Seneca Drive, according to a release from the agency.
The two were charged with one count each of armed robbery, conspiracy, attempted murder and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, Capt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.
Friday afternoon Florence Police, working with SLED, SCDNR, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Bishopville Police Department arrested Ramano Bennie McDaniel near Bishopville, according to the release.
McDaniel was charged with one count each of armed robbery, conspiracy and attempted murder, according to the release. As of 4:30 p.m. McDaniel has not yet been booked into the Florence County Detention Center.
