GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Duke Energy Foundation recently awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to 12 South Carolina organizations that will fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation efforts and environmental educational programs across the state.
Three of the grants went to Pee Dee organizations.
The Francis Marion University Education Foundation was awarded $50,000 to develop a freshwater ecology laboratory to focus on freshwater quality as well as training opportunities for students.
Trees SC received funding that will support a program in Florence County that provides participants with a tree and educational material on proper planting techniques that will ensure the highest energy savings.
“Our partnership with Duke Energy on the Energy Saving Trees program has been the perfect balance of resource sharing,” said Karen Hauck, executive director of Trees SC. “Trees SC provides the arboricultural knowledge and expertise while Duke Energy provides program participants with information on energy reduction and cost savings. Our inaugural year was a great success, and we greatly value our continuing partnership with Duke Energy.”
Kalmia Gardens of Coker College was awarded $18,950 to support growing conditions for native species and to create a teaching tool for students, homeowners and land managers.
“These grants aid in the protection of the environment and provide communities with much-needed resources to promote good stewardship of the natural beauty around us,” said Michael Callahan, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president. “By supporting the organizations that do this great work, we can help protect, restore and enhance natural resources and provide valuable educational opportunities to nature lovers of all ages.”
The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina received a grant to help the group’s outreach and education efforts on the critical need for long-term forest management activities.
“We’ve worked with partners like the Duke Energy Foundation for decades to care for our Upstate forests,” said Mark Robertson, executive director for The Nature Conservancy in South Carolina. “Our new Forest Restoration Outreach Project will bring both public agencies and private landowners together to learn about the importance of managing timber effectively, restoring native species and preparing for wildfires.”
The foundation annually funds more than $2 million to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.