FLORENCE, S.C. — Two Effingham men and a Florence man have been charged with a shooting Tuesday afternoon in east Florence.
Robert Jamar Benjamin, 21, of Effingham, Nashawn Ali James, 19, of Florence, Kyree Antwaun Taylor, 19, of Effingham, were arrested by officers of the Florence County Sheriff's Office and have been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
A person convicted of attempted murder faces a penalty not more than 30 years in prison. A person convicted of possession of a weapon during a violent crime faces a penalty of an additional five years in prison.
Taylor was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday, according to detention center records. A bond hearing had not yet been set.
The shooting happened shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of East Ervin Street and South Gaillard Street.
According to investigators, James, Taylor and Benjamin are alleged to have driven past the location where several people were congregating and opened fire from the vehicle, striking three victims. All of the victims were taken to a hospital. Investigators believe that this incident is related to an earlier drive-by shooting on North Coit Street in Florence. That incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department.
“This senseless violence on our streets has to stop,” Sheriff Billy Barnes said. “We appreciate the cooperation and assistance of the community in the investigation and applaud the splendid work of our deputies and investigators in apprehending these suspects.”
James, Taylor and Benjamin will be held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing before a Circuit Court judge.
No booking information for James was available from the Florence County Detention Center website as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
