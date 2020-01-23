FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Florence One Schools school board members are concerned about the actions made during a board meeting last week.
Artie Buxton, Alexis Pipkins Sr. and John Galloway called a news conference Thursday at the Florence Career Center to discuss their reactions to the board’s decision to allow Superintendent Richard O’Malley to move forward with creating a memorandum of understanding with Florence-Darlington Technical College to create Advantage Academy and to construct athletic facilities at each of the three high schools.
The memorandum of understanding will create the terms for which Florence One students will take dual-credit vocational courses at the college rather than at the Florence Career Center. Once created, the memorandum of understanding will be brought before the board for approval or refusal.
If the board approves the memorandum of understanding, the Florence Center will close at the end of the 2019-20 school year, and Advantage Academy will open at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The two items were approved by a 4-3 vote at the Jan. 16 board meeting.
Buxton, Pipkins and Galloway all voted against the two action items.
Pipkins said both of the two items being placed on the agenda without public participation and discussion last week goes against the democratic principles and policies under which the United States was founded. He said it was deeply alarming and concerning to him that the two items were added to the agenda without public dialogue and discussion.
“This board to vote on this motion at this time with no community public input is a slap in the face to the democratic principles by which we stand by, and I’m sad to say that we have to take to the streets the old-time way,” Pipkins said.
Pipkins cited the motion the board approved last week and said the board members were not provided with an actual plan for implementation of the partnership with FDTC.
Pipkins singled the superintendent out, saying he has “put the cart before the horse” by not vetting the motion before putting the motion in place.
Pipkins also brought up to the community meetings that were held in the fall about the middle school concept to collect the public’s questions, which have gone unanswered.
“Those who don’t understand the reality of what is happening here: We are shifting from a democracy to a dictatorship,” Pipkins said. “That’s not how boards are governed. I never thought I’d see this day, but that’s what I see happening and occurring here.”
Buxton, who joined the board in January 2019, said when he first became a board member, he tried to learn the board’s processes.
Buxton said generally the board adds items first as discussion items so the board can do additional research, speak to people and have community meetings if needed. To add something to the agenda as an action item without discussion first, that item must be an emergency, and the board must vote for it with a two-thirds vote.
Buxton inquired about why the items were placed immediately as action items during the board meeting last week, because he didn’t see the two items as emergencies.
“For something that is this substantial that affects staff, students, their families, the community at large, I don’t see why we’re trying to fast track something that needs time to be thoroughly vetted,” Buxton said. “That’s why I’m encouraging everyone in the community that can that we offered ourselves at these community meetings.”
Galloway called the lack of the public’s involvement a “disgrace to our community and to our students.”
Several South Florence High School students came out to listen to the press conference during their lunch break.
Keith Redden, a junior at South Florence High, said he came out to the press conference because the possible closure of the career center would affect him as well as other students.
Redden has taken several classes at the Florence Career Center.
In addition to the press conference, the three board members are hosting two community meetings this weekend to create dialogue with the community.
One community meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wilson High School and the other at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Career Center.
