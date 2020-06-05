FLORENCE, S.C. — One of three Democrats will advance to face Republican incumbent Tom Rice in the general election for the Seventh Congressional District seat.
Running for the Democratic nomination are Melissa Ward Watson, South Carolina state Rep. Robert Q. Williams, and William H. "Cowboy" Williams.
Melissa Watson
On her campaign website, Watson indicates that she is teacher and community activist. She adds that she received an undergraduate degree from the College of Charleston, a graduate degree from the Citadel. She is a doctoral candidate at the University of Phoenix. In a letter to another newspaper, she said her hometown is Dillon.
Robert Williams
Darlington native Robert Williams previously ran for the seat in 2018. He won the Democratic nomination but lost to Rice in the general election.
As he did during the 2018 election, Robert Williams is also running to retain his seat in the South Carolina House of Representatives. However, unlike in 2018, he does not face opposition to retain the state house seat.
Robert Williams has previously indicated that if he were to win both seats, he would resign from the state seat — the South Carolina Constitution prohibits dual office holding — to serve in Congress.
Robert Williams has represented House District 62 since 2007. House District 62 includes parts of Darlington and Florence counties.
William Williams
William Williams served in Vietnam in 1968-1969 before he obtained a degree from South Carolina State University. After college, he began working at the United States Postal Service, where he served as a part-time clerk/carrier for 10 years and for 18 years as a postmaster. He retired from the post office to assist his wife's battle with cancer. Williams' wife lost that battle.
He also has an MBA degree from Webster University and is a doctoral candidate at Capella University.
The position
Congressional District 7 includes northeastern South Carolina and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties. It also includes most of Florence County except for a few precincts in and around Lake City.
Rice, former chairman of the Horry County Council, has represented the district since it was recreated following the 2010 Census.
The district is considered safely Republican by FairMapsSC, a nonpartisan group seeking to make Statehouse races more competitive in the general election.
Horry County and Florence County, the two counties with the largest populations in the district, are both Republican, Horry significantly more so than Florence.
Campaign finance
As of May 20, Rice had $1.36 million in cash on hand for the race, Watson had $7,211.74 and Cowboy Williams had $421.28. No financial data is listed for the Robert Williams campaign.
Issues
Watson lists several issues on her website: economic development, expansion of broadband, improvement of the educational system, improving infrastructure, the prevention of off-shore drilling, the projection of Roe decision, and the closing of loopholes for gun sales.
Robert Williams lists issues including the expansion of MediCARE and MediCAID, the implementation of carbon taxes and cap-and-trade, universal gun purchase background checks and halting the sale of assault-style weapons, student loan foregiveness for low-income borrowers and tuition coverage for college graduates moving to rural areas, job creation in rural areas, expansion of home ownership in rural areas, equal pay for equal work, and a restructuring of the tax system.
William Williams lists issues on his website including working to lower the crime rate in the district, equal pay for women, promoting the production of hemp, working to improve conditions for the homeless, immigration reform, finishing the Interstate 73 project, creating more jobs, lowering Medicare premiums, prison reform, protecting the second amendment, revitalizing small towns, and working on veteran issues.
Next steps
The primary is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9. If needed a run-off election would happen on June 23.
Rice does not face opposition to win the Republican nomination. Thus, there will not be a primary election for the Republican nomination.
Also running in the race is Libertarian candidate Larry Guy Hammond. Hammond previously ran against and lost to Rice in the 2018 Republican primary for the seat.
