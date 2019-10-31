FLORENCE, S.C. -- A three-car crash at the intersection of South Irby and West Palmetto streets late Thursday morning briefly knocked power out to neighborhoods around downtown and snarled traffic.
Florence firefighters and medics with Florence County EMS tended to the motorists after two cars collided in the intersection and one of them hit a utility pole support wire and the other a City of Florence vehicle that was in the left turn lane of north-bound Irby Street.
Medics treated several people at the crash scene.
Florence police are investigating the crash.
