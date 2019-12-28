FLORENCE, S.C. – Many people will remember 2019 with sadness for those who have departed this earth.
The Pee Dee lost a number of notable people this year. Among them:
- Asiya Arabia Jordan, a Wilson High School student, tragically died in a two-car collision on McIver Road in Florence on Sept. 26, 2019. A celebration of her life was held in the Wilson High School gymnasium on Oct. 2. Affectionately known as “NuNu,” Jordan was a cheerleader and represented the area as Miss Pee Dee Teen 2019. She would have been a graduate of the Wilson High School class of 2021. She created her own tutoring program called Asiya’s All A’s Initiative Group, where she tutored students.
- Euel Durwood “Woody” Jones, died Nov. 2, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House. His Eulogy was on Nov. 6 at Central United Methodist Church. Jones led the campaign to build the Civic Center of Florence, “catapulting Florence into a modern, expansive era of growth and development.” He took over the family business, “World Travel” and ran it for 30 years. He was involved in many community activities, including Ducks Unlimited and Cooks for Christ.
- Dolores Miller, one of the key players who made Frances Marion University what it is today and led several civic organizations in the Pee Dee. She died on Jan. 28, 2019, at the age of 86. In 1969, she relocated to Florence as Walter D. Smith’s planning officer for what was then Marion State College and later became Francis Marion College and Francis Marion University. She went on to become Smith’s executive assistant. In 1991, she was named college projects officer and remained there until her retirement in December 1994. She served 43 years in higher education. She was an author and an active member of the Episcopal Church in South Carolina.
- Patrick Nettles, a Johnsonville city councilman, died on Feb. 6, 2019, in a Lake City hospital. He was involved in many projects for the city and served on the Law Enforcement Committee. He was 47. He worked for HVAC as a salesman for approximately 30 years.
- James Casper “Jim” Stone, former Darlington Fire Chief, died on Feb. 7, 2019. In 1962, he joined the Darlington Fire Department, which turned into a 50-year career. He was the department’s first recipient of the Fireman of the Year Award. In 1984, he was promoted as the city of Darlington’s first full-time fire chief. He also served on Darlington County Council as a councilman, vice chairman and chairman and the Pee Dee Council of Government and Executive Board. He was a founding member of the Darlington Youth Football League. He was a Dixie Youth Baseball coach and was involved with the American Legion Post 13, St. David’s Masonic Lodge and the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association. He was a Darlington Raceway Ambassador Club member and an active member of many other community and church committees.
- Thom Ernest Anderson, longtime Morning News journalist, managing editor and columnist, died on Dec. 1, 2019, at the age of 87. He was a historian, author and mentor. He started in the newspaper business in approximately 1957. He loved the theater and was a former member of the Florence Little Theatre Board of Directors.
- Pfc. Michael Shawn Latu, 34, a deputy for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, died on Dec. 17, 2019, from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash while in the line of duty. He served with the department for five years. In 2018, he was honored as both Deputy of the Year and Patrolman of the Year.
