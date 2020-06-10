FLORENCE, S.C. — The reimposition of a penny sales tax in Florence County took a step forward Tuesday evening.
After more than two hours of discussion and debate, the six-member Capital Project Sales Tax III Commission voted 4-2 to recommend a ballot question to be included on the Nov. 3 general election ballot. The proposed ballot question will now be considered by the Florence County Council.
A capital project sales tax is also known colloquially as a penny tax because it charges 1% of a purchase and 1% of $1 is a penny.
Much of the discussion centered on Commissioners Clay Swaggard and Ronnie Jebaily, appointees from the city of Florence.
Swaggard pushed against the idea that the recommendation eventually approved by the council was developed from the consultation of county personnel including County Administrator K.G. "Rusty" Smith Jr. with the mayors and other leaders from the various municipalities.
Jebaily indicated a desire to see the communities and their proposed projects to know what he would be voting for.
The member of the commission appointed by Jebaily and Swaggard, Daniel Ellerbe, voted with the city appointees in a failed 3-3 motion to adjourn the meeting to provide members the chance to study the recommendations.
After more discussion and assurances by several of the mayors present that they had worked with the county on the recommended proposal and that they were comfortable with what they would be getting, Jebaily changed his vote. Then the commission voted 4-2 to make the proposed recommendation its recommendation to the county council.
The proposed question would ask Florence County residents to reimpose 1% sales tax for seven years beginning May 1, 2021, to provide for $141.7 million in improvement projects throughout the county.
Under the reimposition, no new taxes would collected. The same 1% tax being charged now would continue to be charged.
Early in the meeting, Smith outlined the county proposal that was recommended by the commission.
The recommendation includes $66 million for municipal projects including $40 million to the city of Florence for road repairs, $38.7 million in county council district road and infrastructure improvements, and $23.47 million for fire and public safety, and $13.13 million in general county improvements.
The Florence County Council voted in October 2019 to create the six-person commission.
At that meeting, the council appointed Scotty Campbell, William Kelley and Raleigh Ward to the three seats it got to fill.
Later, the city of Florence appointed Jebaily and Swaggard to the two seats it got to appoint to the commission.
Jebaily and Swaggard then appointed the last member of the commission, Daniel Ellerbe of Quinby.
The potential reimposition of the tax has attracted negative comments from the Florence County Voter Registration and Elections Commission and the city of Florence.
Ashley Nance, chairman of the commission, and David Alford, executive director of the commission, have indicated beliefs that the ballot referendum would be very cumbersome for voters and poll workers in November.
The city of Florence has pushed back against the allocation of the revenues received from the tax. The city believes it should receive more revenue than it does because most of the money is generated in the city.
The county has countered that the revenues being generated are being generated by county residents and people from outside the county.
The city needs the additional funds for road repairs that it does not have the money to pay for or the ability to tax and get.
Several mayors present at Tuesday's meeting indicated their residents come to Florence to shop and work.
A ballpark guess is that between 33% and 40% of the revenues are generated outside the city.
The recommendation going before the council does directly provide the city of Florence with 29% of the revenues from the bonds, more than the 27% of the population of the county that lives in the city.
Florence County has imposed the 1% tax twice before.
Florence has had two such taxes: CPST I, which is geared to improve six roads in the county, and CPST II, which includes several hundred projects.
CPST I was in effect from May 1, 2007, to April 30, 2014, after it was approved in a referendum on Nov. 7, 2006. CPST II became effective on May 1, 2014, and will expire on April 30, 2021.
At the next Florence County Council meeting on June 18, the council will likely consider first reading of an ordinance officially adding the recommended question to the Nov. 3 ballot. Such an ordinance would likely be up for second reading at the July 17 meeting.
The ordinance would also likely include a $120 million bond issue based on projected revenues with an additional $20 million of pay-as-you-go projects.
The amount of the bond issue is recommended due to the potential economic effects caused by the COVID-19 shutdowns.
Smith indicated a desire to remain conservative to avoid having to raise property taxes to fund repayment of the bonds if the revenues are less than expected.
A financial presentation indicated projected revenues of around $160 million. The recommendation calls for spending $141.7 million but the county would only use bonds for $120 million with the remainder as pay-as-you-go projects.
The first capital project sales tax was done as a pay-as-you-go plan but the projects included in that question will be finished after the projects from the second tax.
State law requires that the council approve the addition of the question to the ballot by Aug 15. As the county council is scheduled to meet on Aug. 20, a special meeting will likely be called either in late July or early August or between the June and July meetings of the council.
The Florence County Council will likely consider the matter at its June 18 meeting and its July 16 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.