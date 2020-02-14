FLORENCE, S.C. — Music filled the Levy Park Community Center Friday afternoon as the city of Florence held its third annual Hearts for the Homeless luncheon.
Modestine Brody, director of the Resurrection Restoration Center for the Homeless, played the piano to begin the luncheon shortly after noon. She played and two men sang in honor of one of their fellow singers who recently died.
The Saint Johns Women's Baptist Association of Florence provided volunteers for the luncheon and catering was provided by B+B Catering.
Pastor Henry Badie Jr. of the Pentecostal Temple Church of God in Christ of Florence gave the invocation.
Three members of the city council, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Glynn Willis, and Teresa Myers Ervin, spoke briefly at the luncheon. Scotty Davis, deputy city manager for community involvement, also attended the luncheon along with several members of the city's recreation department.
Hearts for the Homeless is organized by Florence City Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore. Her district is home to many of the facilities that serve Florence’s homeless population.
Gibson-Hye Moore represents District 2, which includes East Florence and a portion of North Florence.
Hearts for the Homeless is organized through the Mayor’s Coalition, No One Left Unsheltered, to prevent homelessness in the city.
