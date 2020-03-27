COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A third Florence County resident has died from the COVID-19 virus.
South Carolina DHEC's updated numbers indicate that 539 South Carolina residents have tested positive for the virus.
Four deaths that were reported Friday brought the number of total deaths to 13. With three deaths, Florence County has the most of any county in the state.
There were 86 new cases reported Friday.
Florence County reports 11 cases, Darlington County eight while Marion, Marlboro, Dillon and Williamsburg counties report one each.
Charleston County leads the state in the number of cases at 90 followed by Kershaw County at 70, Richland County at 65 and Greenville County at 51.
