FLORENCE, S.C. — The annual Florence Wine & Food event in downtown Florence to raise funds for Help4Kids has been postponed. The event was scheduled for April 2-4.
The Meat and Meander will now take place on June 11 and Sip and Savor on June 12.
The Final Pour event has been postponed until Oct. 8.
Tamara Weatherford, executive director of Florence Wine & Food, said the Meat and Meander and Sip and Savor portion of the event would have been too close to next year’s event for sponsors if postponed to October. Since the Final Pour is a sponsor “thank you” event, she said, it was decided to host this outdoor event later in the year when the weather is cooler.
Weatherford said this is her first year at the helm and so far there have been some unexpected challenges.
“We are upset that we can’t do this in April as planned for Help4Kids,” she said. “They need the funds now.”
Over the past two years, the event has raised and donated $94,000 to Help4Kids and $7,500 to the James Beard Foundation Scholarship Program (2018).
“Our main concern is the safety of the people in our community,” Weatherford said. “This event raises a lot of money for Help4Kids so the good news is all of our sponsors are on board with the new dates. Please follow us on social media and visit our website. We will keep you updated.”
Florence Wine & Food celebrates Southern food, culture and award-winning chefs and boutique wines from some of the best vineyards in the country.
Participants will stroll to an elegant evening of locally sourced foods prepared by award-winning chefs and sample some of the best wines and beer, Weatherford said.
Meat and Meander will feature grilled, smoked, marinated or slow-roasted meats. There will be cooking demonstrations and taste pairings with wines and crafted beers.
The Sip & Savor Wine Stroll will feature downtown businesses serving as tasting rooms for a large selection of expertly paired wines and unique brews, Weatherford said. Chefs will pair small bites to complement featured wines.
For the Final Pour, guests will dine on the lawn of the Performing Arts Center while enjoying a feast, prepared by local, award-winning chefs, paired with exceptional boutique wines.
Help4Kids serves the community by feeding at-risk elementary, school-age children in Florence County. There are a high number of children in Florence County who depend of free or reduced-price breakfasts and lunches as their primary source of nourishment. And on the weekends many of them go hungry and when schools are closed. Help4Kids provides weekend bags of food for these children, reducing their weekend food insecurity.
