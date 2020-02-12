The Texas Tenors are coming to Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Texas Tenors will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center. The PAC is at 201 S. Dargan St. in downtown Florence.
The trio is one of the most successful music groups to perform on “America’s Got Talent." They are the third-highest-selling artists in the history of the show, according to their website.
The three, J.C. Fisher, Marcus Collins and John Hagen, got together for the purpose of trying out for the fourth season of “America’s Got Talent” in 2009, said Hagen in a phone interview Feb. 4.
Fisher was the common link, he said. He and Collins didn’t know each other until Fisher introduced them.
Hagen said Fisher had watched the third season of the show and got the idea for them to get together and audition.
He said “America’s Got Talent” gives artists a platform to showcase their talent and if successful to take advantage of the experience.
For them, it has meant success. Their careers took off.
Hagen said they perform about 140 concerts a year.
In January, the trio got to once again perform on “America’s Got Talent” for the champions’ season.
Hagen said they were one of 50 acts from around the world, and the only vocal group from the United States, invited back for the first champion season on NBC’s series “America’s Got Talent: The Champions.”
“It was a great honor and a lot of fun,” he said.
Hagen said their music encompasses everything from country to classical to pop and gospel.
“We have something for everyone,” he said, “from John Denver to Puccini.”
The Texas Tenors are celebrating 10 years together with their "10th Anniversary Tour" now through fall of 2020, he said.
Since getting together they have released four studio albums, two PBS Specials, four DVDs, multiple singles and a children's book that have earned them recognition including three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children's Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine's 2019 #10 Classical Artist in the World, according to an announcement. Their most recent albums "Rise" and "A Collection of Broadway and American Classics" both debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.
Hagen said their performances are more than a concert.
“We take you on a journey,” he said. “It is more a production or a show.”
“I love doing all genres,” Hagen said.
As a soloist, he was classically trained.
“I do all of our vocal arrangements,” he said.
“Marcus is our pop singer,” he said.
This will be their first performance in Florence.
“I am looking forward to it,” he said.
He said he hopes people will come out to hear them perform.
“I promise you’ll have a good time,” he said.
He said people describe their shows as positive, uplifting and empowering.
“We will take them away from the madness of this world for an hour or so,” he said
“These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1,400 concerts around the world including headline shows in Las Vegas, China and a 24-city tour on the United Kingdom,” according to an announcement.
Their concerts are designed to appeal to all ages and have been “successful from performing arts centers, casinos and symphony halls to outdoor festivals and corporate events.”
They have collaborated with some of the most prestigious symphonies in the world including the Houston Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony and The City of Prague Orchestra. They have performed at The White House National Tree Lighting, Medal of Honor ceremonies, numerous charity events, NBA games and The PBR World Finals in Las Vegas.
In their bios, Hagen is described as “astonishing, a superb tenor of deep musicality.”
He has received many awards throughout his career including finalist in the New Jersey Opera Association of Verismo Opera competition held at Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Opera Auditions Regional Finalist, and winner of numerous other competitions.
Collins began performing at the age of 4. His bio says he learned how to sing by emulating his favorite artists like Garth Brooks, George Michael and Freddie Mercury before training classically in college. Beyond music he has worked as an actor with appearances in more than 100 episodes of network television and 25 films including “P.S. I Love You,” “30 Rock,” “Sex and the City,” and recurring roles on “One Life To Live” and “As The World Turns.”
Fisher has entertained audiences around the world. His bio says he discovered a deep love for singing at Wichita State University where he earned his bachelor’s degree in music. After college, he traveled to Lucca, Italy, where he sang in the Puccini festival under the direction of Italian maestro Lorenzo Malfatti. He has performed aboard more than 75 cruise ships worldwide as a guest entertainer. This allowed him to create a show featuring many different genres of music, which eventually led to his idea of forming The Texas Tenors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.